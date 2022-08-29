Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
