This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
