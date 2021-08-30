Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the making…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and vari…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the maki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings…