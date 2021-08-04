 Skip to main content
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

