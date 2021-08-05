Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.