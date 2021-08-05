 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics