Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
