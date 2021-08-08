Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 91.95. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.