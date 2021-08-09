 Skip to main content
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

