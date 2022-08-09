Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.