Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.