Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.