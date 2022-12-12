This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
