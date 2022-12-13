Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.