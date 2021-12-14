Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.