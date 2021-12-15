This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
