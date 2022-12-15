This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Winds shou…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. M…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 deg…
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Win…
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees …