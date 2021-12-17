Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
