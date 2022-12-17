 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

