Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
