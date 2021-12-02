This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Friday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 deg…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It s…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount to…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Rocky Mount wi…