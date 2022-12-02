Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.