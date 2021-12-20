Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.