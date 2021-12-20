Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. …
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, R…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 deg…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rock…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It loo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect cl…