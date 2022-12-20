This evening in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
