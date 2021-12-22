 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

