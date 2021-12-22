Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, R…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 deg…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rock…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect cl…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It loo…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tod…