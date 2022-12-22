 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 27F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from FRI 6:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

