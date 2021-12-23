This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
