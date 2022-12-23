Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 7F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 7-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is foreca…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expec…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Rain or freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. …