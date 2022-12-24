Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.