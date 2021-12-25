For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
