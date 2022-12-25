Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.