For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
