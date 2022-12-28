This evening in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
