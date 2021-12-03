Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.