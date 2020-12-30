Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.