 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics