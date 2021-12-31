This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degr…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees to…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The f…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Today's weath…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds l…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is fo…