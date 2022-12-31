Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Generally fair. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
