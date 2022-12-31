 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Generally fair. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.