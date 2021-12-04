 Skip to main content
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

