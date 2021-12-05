This evening in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's lo…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It s…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Rocky Mount wi…