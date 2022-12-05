This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Moun…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of …
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…