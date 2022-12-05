Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.