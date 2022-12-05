 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.