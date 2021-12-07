 Skip to main content
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

