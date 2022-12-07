Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.