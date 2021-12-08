 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics