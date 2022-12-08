This evening in Rocky Mount: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
