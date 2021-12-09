 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics