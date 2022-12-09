 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Saturday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

