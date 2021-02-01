This evening in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
