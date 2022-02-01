Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.