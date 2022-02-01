 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular