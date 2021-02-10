 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics