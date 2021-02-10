This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Expec…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Tem…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomor…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The UV index tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool to…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Light freezing rain in the evening will become a mixture of winter precipitation overnight. Low 29F. Winds light …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 m…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…