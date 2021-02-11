 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Friday, Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

