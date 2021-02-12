This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain later at night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
