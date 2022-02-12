Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.