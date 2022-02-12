 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular